Australian Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Bracket

Intrigue surrounded the third round of the Australian Open as world No. 2 Rafael Nadal nursed a back injury entering his match with Great Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Those watching would be hard-pressed to recognize said injury as Nadal cruised to a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory, hardly appearing slowed or hampered by his back as he knocked off Norrie and set up a fourth-round showdown with Fabio Fognini.

The Spaniard headlined a jam-packed day of competition that saw women's No. 1 Ashleigh Barty earn a win and American Jennifer Brady continue her dominance in Melbourne.

Men's Results

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 28 Filip Krajinovic, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Mikael Yem, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. Feliciano Lopez, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

No. 9 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 19 Karen Khachanov 7-6(1), 7-6(5), 7-6(5)

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Cameron Norrie, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5

No. 16 Fabio Fognini def. No. 21 Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Nadal's date with Fognini in the round of 16 marks their first Grand Slam meeting since Fognini upset Rafa at the 2015 U.S. Open. Nadal may have the edge in head-to-head victories (12-4), but that upset will almost certainly fuel him as he seeks to add to his all-time-great resume.

With Novak Djokovic nursing an oblique injury, Nadal has to be considered the favorite to win the tournament. Exorcising the loss to Fognini would set him up to do just that, though the field does not get any easier.

Russian Daniil Medvedev cruised early over Filip Krajinovic, but a comeback from the Serb in the third and fourth sets had the world's No. 4 player reeling.

With panic setting in, and his body exhausted from chasing down balls as Krajinovic slowly and methodically clawed back into the match, Medvedev called for the trainer while 4-1 down in the fourth set.

The Russian's coach then left the stadium, and Medvedev proceeded to win eight-out-of-10 matches, putting Krajinovic away in the fifth set with a 6-0 win to advance to the next round of the competition.

The coach's exit was to help Medvedev focus, as the player revealed post-match:

"[Coach Gilles Cervara] said just before leaving that he's sure I'm going to win the match, but he's going to leave to let me be more calm. Sometimes maybe I will disagree, but this time for sure it was a good thing to do. Today it helped, and definitely we're going to talk about it a little bit, but there is not a big deal."

Medvedev survived the competition Friday and will head to the fourth round, where he will play 25-year-old American Mackenzie McDonald.

One of the favorites to win the whole tournament, Medvedev should be able to dispatch McDonald, but time will tell if the grueling five-set match Friday night will adversely affect the Russian.

Women's Scores

No. 25 Karolina Muchova def. No. 6 Karolina Pliskova, 7-5, 7-5

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. No. 26 Yulia Putintseva, 6-4, 6-0

Jessica Pegula def. Kristina Mladenovic, 6-2, 6-1

No. 28 Donna Vekic def. Kaia Kanepi, 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4

No. 22 Jennifer Brady def. Kaja Juvan, 6-1, 6-3

No. 18 Elise Mertens def. No. 11 Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 6-1

Shelby Rogers def. No. 21 Anett Kontaveit, 6-4, 6-3

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 6-4

American Brady has not allowed any opponent to get closer than 6-3 in any set against her in this Australian Open. Dominating the competition, she has picked up where she left off in September's U.S. Open and has established herself as a favorite to leave Melbourne with a Grand Slam title.

Brady fell to Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open but took the now world's No. 3 to three sets. Do not be surprised to see the Pennsylvanian right back in the finals as she uses this tournament as her own personal redemption tour.

She defeated Kaja Juvan in straight sets Friday and will oppose Croatian Donna Vekic in the fourth round.

A streaky Vekic overcame unforced errors that threatened her advancement to the next round of competition, holding on to defeat Kaia Kanepi, who again failed to advance past the third round.

The top-ranked Barty rolled to victory while fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina rolled past Yulia Putintseva, blanking her in the second set. A pair of unranked Americans await the highly ranked pair as Barty faces the rolling Shelby Rogers while Svitolina battles a tenacious Jessica Pegula.

Advancing to the fourth round of the Open marks the furthest Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owner Terry, has made it in a Grand Slam tournament.

Pegula upset two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the first round of this year's tournament.