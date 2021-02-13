NFL Mock Draft 2021: 1st-Round Projections for Most Exalted Prospects

0 of 4

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

As the April 29 start date draws nearer, hype and anticipation will continue to build for the 2021 NFL draft. There are a ton of talented college prospects who will soon be taking their games to the professional level. But where will they be heading to start their new careers?

One projection seems unlikely to change: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick. Beyond that, it's not clear how the seven-round draft will unfold in Cleveland.

For some former college stars, it takes some time to adjust to the NFL level. But there are others who make the jump and have immediate impacts during their rookie seasons.

Here's a projection for how the first round of this year's draft could unfold, followed by a closer look at several of the most exciting players in the class.