J.J. Watt Rumors: Steelers, Browns, Bills, Titans Interested After Release

Free agent J.J. Watt has no shortage of potential suitors after the Houston Texans granted him his release Friday after 10 seasons.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, about a dozen teams have checked in with Watt's camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans among those interested.

Watt's brothers, T.J. and Derek, are both members of the Steelers, and a family reunion could make sense for a franchise that has long based its identity on its ability to defend well.

According to Spotrac, the Steelers enter the offseason nearly $15.6 million over the salary cap. Watt was due to earn $17.5 million from the Texans in 2021.

Of the teams Werder mentioned, the Browns enter the offseason with the most cap space at a projected $29.7 million. The Bills are expected to begin with $3.9 million while the Titans have just $1.3 million.

This is also the first time Watt has reached unrestricted free agency. A five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, Watt instantly became one of the most high-profile players on the open market once his release was made official.

The 31-year-old Wisconsin native played all 16 games for the seventh time in his career last season while recording 52 total tackles, seven pass deflections, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception last season.

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears could become desirable landing spots for Watt as well.

Watt grew up and went to college in Wisconsin. His wife, Kealia Watt, is now a member of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.