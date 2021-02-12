Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2021: Jordan Spieth Takes Lead with 2nd-Round 67

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Jordan Spieth comeback tour is gaining momentum.

One week after he entered Sunday atop the leaderboard at the Phoenix Open en route to a fourth-place finish, the 27-year-old finds himself back in first place after two rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. Spieth shot a 67 on Friday after an opening-round 65 on Thursday.

Nearly four years after his last PGA Tour victory, the 2021 season is looking like a reawakening for one of the sports most invigorating talents.

Here's how the field looks as moving day looms.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Friday Leaderboard

1. Jordan Spieth (-12)

2. Daniel Berger (-11)

3. Henrik Norlander (-10)

T-4. Patrick Cantlay (-9)

T-4. Tom Lewis (-9)

T-4. Paul Casey (-9)

7. Russell Knox (-8)

T-8. Brian Stuard (-7)

T-8. Maverick McNealy (-7)

T-8. Cameron Percy (-7)

T-8. Nate Lashley (-7)

T-8. Tom Hoge (-7)

Notables: 14. Jason Day (-6), CUT. Harold Varner III (E), CUT. Luke Donald (+1), CUT. Rickie Fowler (+3), CUT. Phil Mickelson (+10), CUT. John Daly (+13).

Full leaderboard via PGA Tour's official website.

Recap

Spieth played a nearly flawless round, notching six birdies with one bogey. That lone bogey came on hole No. 1, a par-five, after Spieth was forced to three-putt his way out of trouble.

From there, he tapped in back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 as well as 7 and 8. The final two birdies came on 14 and 17. With the Texas native well ahead of the cut line of one under par, his focus will turn to maintaining his lead over the next two rounds—something the three-time major tournament winner has struggled with in recent years.

The day's biggest mover was Sebastian Cappelen (four-under), who rose 110 spots on the leaderboard. Cappelen followed up a first-round 75 with a 65, good for the lowest completed score of the day. Daniel Berger (11-under) was right behind him with a round of 66.

Berger caught fire on the front nine, sinking three birdies and an eagle before adding two birdies on the back nine. Only a bogey on the par-four No. 16 kept Berger from sharing the lead with Spieth after two rounds.

It was a much rougher day for Phil Mickelson.

Back-to-back bogeys near the end of the front nine proved too tough to come back from as he made the turn. Despite shooting even par through 13 holes, Mickelson unraveled with a double bogey on the par-five No. 14 and recorded bogeys on the next two holes.

He netted a quadruple bogey with nine strokes on the par-five 18th hole. Mickelson finished the round eight-over to miss the cut.