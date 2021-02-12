Chris Godwin Recounts Losing Cellphone in Water at Bucs' Super Bowl Parade

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers engaged in a joyous, raucous and eventful Super Bowl LV celebration on Wednesday, with festivities including a boat parade, quarterback Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat and wide receiver Scotty Miller accidentally dropping wideout Chris Godwin's cellphone in the Hillsborough River.

Godwin was asked about the last event on Good Morning Football on Friday and gave his take on what went down, via Nick Shook of NFL.com:

"Honestly, it made the whole memory a lot better.

"We were on top of the boat, on the front of the boat, and it's a little wobbly, right? So I thought Scotty was gonna fall into the water. I brought my phone out because I was about to go live, and I feel him about to fall, so I go to stop him and his back hit the phone out of my hand and I watched it fall in.

"I'm looking at the police officers that are right next to us, and everyone is like 'Ohh!' And I'm like, 'not oh, get somebody (to) get my phone!' It dove way too fast, man. It was over for as soon as it hit the water."

Miller also gave his recollection of the event to Pat McAfee:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Godwin pleaded to Verizon to hook him up with a new phone while on fellow wideout and teammate Mike Evans' Instagram Live:

Verizon apparently came through, with Godwin revealing on Instagram Live (h/t TMZ Sports) that he now has a new iPhone.