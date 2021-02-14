NFL Draft 2021: Top Prospects Who Didn't Play During 2020 Season

0 of 10

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Many top college football players, such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, DeVonta Smith and Christian Barmore helped cement their spots as high-end NFL draft prospects in 2020.

Others opted out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but several of them will still wind up near the top of Round 1. These prospects were trending as high picks before the pandemic, and their draft stock shouldn't take a significant hit because of their 2020 hiatuses.

The 2019 college season may feel like it was a lifetime ago, so we're here with a refresher on some of the best prospects we last saw that year. We'll recap some of their on-field accomplishments and just what makes them potential first-round selections.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.