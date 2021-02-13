Top Potential Landing Spots for Edge-Rusher Shaq Barrett in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 5

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Shaquil Barrett might become the highest-paid non-quarterback free agent this offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and two-time Super Bowl champion is the ultimate example of an NFL player who bet on himself and succeeded. Just two offseasons ago, Barrett signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Bucs and broke out with 19.5 sacks, which helped him earn a $15.8 million franchise tag for 2020.

One Lombardi Trophy later (he won his first with the Denver Broncos in 2015), Barrett will be one of the stars of free agency. He was again an elite performer this season, posting eight sacks, 24 hurries and 42 pressures.

Barrett, appearing on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein, said it best about a long-term contract (h/t ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio): "I feel like it's time for me to break the bank now, and I most definitely want to do that to be able to set my family up better and most definitely going to keep producing so it's not like anything is going to fall off. I still think I got a lot left in the tank. I'm still getting better, actually."

The list of teams interested in Barrett figures to be long because pressure is king for defenses in the modern NFL and a 28-year-old well-versed in that area doesn't often slip to market. Team need and cap space or the creativity to free up enough room were big factors in compiling this list of potential landing spots.