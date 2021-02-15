The Biggest Potential Bargains in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 8

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

As Shaquil Barrett raced around the Kansas City Chiefs' hapless offensive tackles during Super Bowl LV, many probably viewed the performance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' franchise player doing exactly what he's supposed to do.

Two years ago, Barrett wasn't the guy he is now—at least not in league circles. He entered free agency as a lower-tier edge-rusher after primarily serving as a role player with the Denver Broncos.

Coincidentally, he is a free agent again this offseason. He's no longer flying under the radar.

Yet organizations can point to his development into an elite edge-rusher as a justification for investing in bargain free agents instead of making big, splashy signings during the offseason. The biggest name isn't always the best option.

The market will play a role, as well. Few franchises will have the solvency to sign bigger names due to the shrinking salary cap that has resulted from lost revenue in 2020. As such, signing cheap, quality alternatives is becoming a bigger priority.

The next Barrett is out there waiting for some team to give him a chance. It falls on those evaluating the free-agent class to discern exactly who that player might be. Here, we'll identify a few names who fit the mold. They won't have massive markets and likely won't be found among top free-agent lists, but they could immediately help their next teams.