Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller Indicted on 7 Charges After Capitol Breach

CHRIS CARLSON/Associated Press

Swimmer Klete Keller, who competed for the United States in three different Olympics, was reportedly indicted on seven charges for his role in the events of Jan. 6 when a pro-Donald Trump mob violently stormed the Capitol in a deadly attack.

Rebecca Rosenberg of the New York Post reported the news Thursday, noting Keller faces counts of obstruction, remaining in a restricted building, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and impeding the passage through the Capitol grounds.

Rosenberg explained the swimmer was at first charged with three counts but now faces additional charges.

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times previously pointed out Keller stood out in the mob because of his 6'6" height and the fact he wore his U.S. Olympic jacket.

Karen Crouse and Victor Mather of the New York Times reported some of Keller's former teammates recognized him from videos circulating of the attack and contacted authorities. Crouse and Mather also reported Keller resigned from a Colorado real estate firm in the aftermath.

Keller won five Olympic medals in all during the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Games. He won gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay in 2008 in Beijing and 2004 in Athens.