AEW Reportedly Registers 'Forbidden Door' and 'Forbidden Portal' Trademarks

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling filed for "Forbidden Door" and "Forbidden Portal" trademarks amid speculation the company will be partnering long-term with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a collaboration that wrestling fans have long wanted to see.

Jon Moxley's appearance on NJPW Strong and Kenta's appearance on AEW Dynamite has only further fueled the speculation that the "forbidden door" between the two companies, as Hiroshi Tanahashi phrased it, was coming down.

Between these latest trademarks and wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer's recent comments on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it would appear the dream partnership is coming to fruition.



"The deal is done, and the sides have a working relationship," he said (h/t Cageside Seats). "The pandemic probably sped it up, but it also holds it back at the same time. The only way to get Moxley was to make a deal."