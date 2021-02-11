    AEW Reportedly Registers 'Forbidden Door' and 'Forbidden Portal' Trademarks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    People walk around booths near a wresting ring at the Wrestlemania Axxess event, Saturday, April 6, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J., ahead of Sunday's Wrestlemania at MetLife Stadium. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
    Credit: All Elite Wrestling

    All Elite Wrestling filed for "Forbidden Door" and "Forbidden Portal" trademarks amid speculation the company will be partnering long-term with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a collaboration that wrestling fans have long wanted to see. 

    Jon Moxley's appearance on NJPW Strong and Kenta's appearance on AEW Dynamite has only further fueled the speculation that the "forbidden door" between the two companies, as Hiroshi Tanahashi phrased it, was coming down. 

    Between these latest trademarks and wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer's recent comments on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it would appear the dream partnership is coming to fruition.

    "The deal is done, and the sides have a working relationship," he said (h/t Cageside Seats). "The pandemic probably sped it up, but it also holds it back at the same time. The only way to get Moxley was to make a deal."

    Related

      AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings Main Event

      AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings Main Event
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings Main Event

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

      🍿 Sammy Guevara quits Inner Circle 🔥 KENTA, Omega beat Mox, Archer 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Britt Baker x B/R Exclusive

      🍿 Talks AEW women's tournament 😅 Taking Tony Schiavone for a wax 📲 Catch up with The Role Model

      Britt Baker x B/R Exclusive
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Britt Baker x B/R Exclusive

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Wrestling Stars Trending Up 📈

      Damian Priest. Jungle Boy. We break down who we're excited to watch right now in WWE and AEW ➡️

      Wrestling Stars Trending Up 📈
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Wrestling Stars Trending Up 📈

      Philip Lindsey
      via Bleacher Report