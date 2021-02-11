Matthew Stafford, Wife Kelly Pledge $1M to Detroit Education Center

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Matthew and Kelly Stafford have bestowed a parting gift on the city of Detroit.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Kelly Stafford revealed the family is providing financial backing to help create an education center in the city.

The Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center—the name revealed by the SAY Detroit organization that will run the facility—will help the organization aid more students and adults in the area to "benefit from the center's academic, athletic and arts programs ... job training programs, GED classes and community events," according to Kelly Stafford.

Per Slone Terranella of the Detroit Free Press, the organization is "dedicated to helping students from low-income families overcome literacy inequalities and educational challenges."

According to Terranella, the Stafford family previously partnered with the organization to build a professional-grade football field, now named Stafford Field.

After 12 years in Detroit, Matthew Stafford was reportedly dealt to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a bundle of draft picks. The deal will not become official until the new league year begins on March 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

"It has been our goal to always give back to the city," Kelly Stafford wrote. "Detroit and its people have blessed us in so many ways, we only hope you have felt our gratitude through our joy of giving back to the city."