    Tom Brady Breaks Memorabilia Sales Record After Bucs' Super Bowl 55 Win

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 12, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after their NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    How many more records can Tom Brady break?

    It turns out, quite a few. 

    Shortly after the quarterback won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, sales for Brady memorabilia skyrocketed, according to USA Today's Jordan Mendoza

    Brady broke Fanatics' single-day sales record for an athlete in company history while generating more Fanatics merchandise sales in three hours after winning the Super Bowl than any other player had in a 24-hour window following the game. 

    That includes Brady's Tampa Bay gear being sold to buyers in more than 120 countries. 

    The top market, of course, remained Tampa Bay, but fans in New York and Boston were not far behind on Fanatics' sales metrics.

    Of the site's top five products, Brady memorabilia made up three of the most-purchased items. His red men's Tampa Bay Jersey was the second-most-sold item, followed by a women's Brady jersey in fourth and an autographed commemorative Super Bowl 55 football. 

    The top selling item on the site shouldn't come as a surprise, either: the official on-field championship T-shirt. 

    Brady also set the Fanatics mark for most player-branded merchandise sold between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

    Fanatics did not disclose the revenue generated by the sales or the previous record-holders.

