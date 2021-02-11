    Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2021: Patrick Cantlay Leads After Record-Tying 62

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    Patrick Cantlay follows his shot from the seventh tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    Eric Risberg/Associated Press

    It's rare that a player could finish atop the leaderboard and not be the main storyline on the day, like Patrick Cantlay did at the AT&T Pebble Pro-Am in California, shooting a 10-under 62. It's even rarer that a player could tie the course record and not be the main attraction. 

    But that was the case on Thursday. Sorry, Cantlay fans, but Akshay Bhatia was the story. 

    The 19-year-old sponsor exemption is just two strokes behind Cantlay and in a tie for second place alongside Henrik Norlander, posting a fantastic round to vault himself into the running after the first day of action. 

    Bhatia hit some fantastic shots and provided a few of the round's best highlights:

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

