Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2021: Patrick Cantlay Leads After Record-Tying 62

Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2021: Patrick Cantlay Leads After Record-Tying 62February 11, 2021
It's rare that a player could finish atop the leaderboard and not be the main storyline on the day, like Patrick Cantlay did at the AT&T Pebble Pro-Am in California, shooting a 10-under 62. It's even rarer that a player could tie the course record and not be the main attraction.
But that was the case on Thursday. Sorry, Cantlay fans, but Akshay Bhatia was the story.
The 19-year-old sponsor exemption is just two strokes behind Cantlay and in a tie for second place alongside Henrik Norlander, posting a fantastic round to vault himself into the running after the first day of action.
Bhatia hit some fantastic shots and provided a few of the round's best highlights:
