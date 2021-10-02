Yankees' DJ LeMahieu to Play Through Hernia Injury, Have Surgery After Season

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu will attempt to play through a sports hernia for the remainder of this season.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu received an injection Friday with the hope that he can play in the regular-season finale Sunday. Boone also said the injury will require offseason surgery.

LeMahieu is in his third season with the Yankees and first of his six-year, $90 million deal signed in January.

It kept the versatile player in the location where he has had the most success in his career.

The 33-year-old had two All-Star selections and three Gold Glove awards in seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies. He was even better after joining the Yankees in 2019, though, winning two Silver Slugger awards while finishing in the top five of MVP voting in each of his first two seasons.

After hitting .327 in 2019, LeMahieu won the AL batting title with a .364 average in 2020. Adding the ability to play any base, he is a valuable commodity for any baseball team.

He remains an impact player in 2021, but his numbers have taken a fairly significant hit compared to the past two seasons.

In 150 games in 2021, LeMahieu is slashing .268/.349/.362 with 10 homers, 57 RBI and 84 runs scored. His .268 batting average is his lowest since hitting .267 in 2014, although his 73 walks are a career high.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LeMahieu has played all over the infield during his tenure with the Yankees, but he has primarily been a third baseman as of late.

Boone shuffled the infield alignment by moving Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second, Gio Urshela from third to short and LeMahieu from second to third.

With LeMahieu out on Friday, Rougned Odor started at third base in the 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees hold a one-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the first wild-card spot in the American League and a two-game lead over both the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners with two regular-season games to go.