Bruce Arians: Brate Made 'Pretty Good Catch' on Tom Brady's Lombardi Trophy Toss

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Tom Brady has thrown plenty of passes with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, but never with the actual Lombardi Trophy.

Until Wednesday, that is.

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion boat parade, Brady tossed the championship trophy from his boat to one trailing behind it carrying tight end Cameron Brate. Their head coach, Bruce Arians, loved it.

"That was a pretty good catch by Cam," Arians told Greg Auman of The Athletic. "[Otherwise] they'd have had divers in the river."

It wasn't the most high-pressure pitch-and-catch between the champions, but at the same time, their reputations would've taken a massive hit had Brate not made the catch.

To his credit, Brate was aware of what was on the line. He told the Tampa Bay Times, "If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire."

At least Brady has six other Lombardi Trophies he could have replaced it with.

Brate, on the other hand, might not have been seen again had he dropped it.