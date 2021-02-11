    Leonard Fournette: 'I'd Love to Be Back' with Bucs Amid Free-Agency Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    While acknowledging the unpredictability of the NFL offseason, Leonard Fournette would be happy to run it back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    "We'll see. Right now, I'm just enjoying the process right now with this W, with this organization and my team," Fournette said of his future Thursday on First Take. "You never know what the future holds for me right now, you know? ... I'd love to be back. We'll have to talk to my agent and see what they're talking about."

    The 26-year-old had a nondescript regular season. He finished with 367 yards and six yards on the ground, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also caught 36 passes for 233 yards.

    Fournette's postseason performance is what could get him paid in free agency. Over Tampa Bay's final four games, he had 300 yards and three touchdowns and saw his yards per carry climb to 4.7.

    Finances shouldn't be too much of a hurdle for the Bucs in terms of keeping Fournette. Teams are generally wary of spending too much on a running back in free agency, and a strong four-game stretch shouldn't overshadow how the former LSU star hasn't lived up to the hype in the NFL.

    The real question is whether Tampa Bay simply values Fournette enough to re-sign him.

    Ronald Jones II finally had a bit of a breakthrough, running for 978 yards and seven scores. With Jones as the primary ball-carrier, perhaps it makes sense to look toward the draft for his backup. That move also comes with the knowledge Jones is in the final year of his contract and could earn a pay raise in 2022.

    NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday, though, that Tampa Bay "would like him back" in reference to Fournette.

    As the Buccaneers look to defend their Super Bowl championship, a one-year contract for Fournette would keep their backfield together while not hamstringing themselves financially.

    For obvious reasons, the player may prefer more long-term security.

