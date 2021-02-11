Dan Patrick: Seahawks 'Not Happy' with Russell Wilson's Comments on Trade Rumors

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly aren't happy that quarterback Russell Wilson has started to air his grievances about the organization in public.

Wilson appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday to discuss his lack of protection—which has led him to get sacked 394 times in his career—his desire to become more involved in roster decisions and the recent trade rumors that have featured his name.

Patrick said on Wednesday's show he heard the Seahawks weren't pleased with the interview (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

"A source told me that the Seahawks' management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media," Patrick said. "You wonder if they're going to be able to coexist. ... The current situation is not sustainable. That's what I was told."

The situation has evolved rapidly since CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Wilson may be available via trade amid growing frustrations with the Hawks.

Although there's nothing to suggest a blockbuster deal is imminent, it's the type of groundbreaking move that could shift the NFL's balance of power.

The 32-year-old University of Wisconsin product is one of the league's best quarterbacks, leading Seattle to a title in Super Bowl XLVIII and earning eight Pro Bowl selections in his nine-year career.

He's coming off a 2020 season where he completed a career-best 68.8 percent of his throws for 4,212 yards with 40 touchdowns (also a career high) and 13 interceptions. In addition, he was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his off-field charity work.

Wilson is under contract through 2023 as part of a four-year, $140 million deal with the Seahawks. It complicates any trade scenario because it would leave a $39 million dead-cap hit—either all in 2021 or $13 million in 2021 and $26 million in 2022 if designated a post-June 1 swap.

Those numbers, along with the fact that he's one of the best players at the sport's most important position, makes it unlikely Seattle would move him this offseason.

That said, it's clear there's growing tension between the sides, with Wilson looking for the front office to improve the offensive line in front of him and at least involve him in key decisions.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, another top-tier signal-caller, has already submitted a trade request after becoming frustrated with his lack of involvement in the decision-making process after the Texans hired new general manager Nick Caserio without communicating it to him.

Wilson's situation hasn't risen to the level of a trade request, but he and Watson are the type of players who are virtually impossible to replace, and there's no shortage of quarterback-needy teams that'd be willing to pay a king's ransom to acquire them to bolster their championship hopes.

Right now, Wilson leaving the Seahawks would probably best be described as a long shot, but it's a storyline to watch throughout the offseason with plenty of quarterback movement expected.