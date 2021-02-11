UFC 258 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

2 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Scott Harris: Your eyes do not deceive you. This is indeed a pay-per-view main card fight. Of course, UFC brass can't control COVID-19 any more than anyone else (try as they might), but still. I mean, it's an OK fight, but I don't know that it's $70 OK.

Anyway, when you don't recognize the names, the upside is that this often means an action fight is in the offing. That should hold true between these two fighters, with Marquez returning from more than two years away from competition. I've liked Marquez for a while, but that's a long time away, and Pitolo is a dangerous striker, with seven of his 13 pro wins coming by knockout. Sound the upset alarms.

Pitolo, TKO, Rd. 2

Tom Taylor: I confess that I am not aboard the Marquez hype train. I wasn't when he was riding wins over Phil Hawes and Darren Stewart in 2017, and I'm certainly not in 2021 when he's closing in on three years away from competition.

That said, he's got the goods to beat Pitolo, who, for all his skill, has already shown that he can be knocked out, submitted and beaten by decision. Unless Marquez is completely ruined by ring rust, he's solid enough to outfight his foe to any of those outcomes. I see him stunning Pitolo on the feet and ultimately finishing the fight via submission.

Marquez, submission, Rd. 3

Kelsey McCarson: My favorite thing about Pitolo vs. Marquez is their nicknames. Just when you think it can't get any better than Pitolo's "Coconut Bombz" moniker, Marquez comes along and calls himself "The Cuban Missile Crisis." Names aside, though, Marquez seems like he possesses more talent and greater upside. I think he'll outwork his foe over three rounds to get back in the win column.

Marquez via unanimous decision