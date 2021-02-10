Britt Reid Reportedly No Longer Member of Chiefs Staff After Contract Expired

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, who was involved in a three-vehicle crash that led to a five-year-old girl being placed in critical condition, is no longer a member of the team's staff.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Reid was placed on administrative leave following the crash, which happened Thursday. His contract expired after the season, and he is no longer employed by the team.

Police say Reid's Dodge Ram truck struck a Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Traverse on the southbound ramp onto Interstate 435.

The Impala was disabled on the side of the road, and family members arrived in a Traverse to assist family in the disabled vehicle.

Kevin Dotson of CNN provided more details on Reid's reported condition following the crash:

"In a search warrant first obtained by CNN affiliate KSHB, police identified Britt Reid as the driver of the Dodge Ram truck. Reid told a responding officer that he had consumed 'two to three' drinks after the officer observed an odor of alcohol 'emanating' from Reid as well as 'bloodshot and red' eyes. Reid also told the police that he takes the prescription drug Adderall, according to the search warrant."

The girl, who is not awake, remained in critical condition as of a Tuesday update provided on a GoFundMe page raising money for her medical expenses.

A four-year-old was also injured in the crash after suffering a broken nose and concussion. Reid was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old Reid has encountered legal trouble in the past, pleading guilty to DUI and drug charges as well as a road rage charge for flashing his gun at a motorist in 2007.