    Chiefs' Britt Reid Having Multicar Crash Reviewed by NFL

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Footballs are on the field as the teams warm up before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, who is the son of head coach Andy Reid, is the subject of a police investigation but could also face penalties from the NFL as well after he hit two cars that were pulled over and seriously injured a child in the process. 

    Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported the league is investigating whether Reid violated its personal conduct policy.

    "Our primary concern is for the young girl, her family, and the others who were injured," the NFL's statement said. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy. We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action."

    David Close and Amir Vera of CNN reported the Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave and noted the crash hospitalized two children.

    One of them is a five-year-old girl who is in critical condition with a brain injury, as of Tuesday.

    Reid told police he had "two to three drinks" and takes the prescription drug Adderall. The assistant coach pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 2008.

