David Montgomery's 'Playing in Chicago Has Been Fun' Tweet Not Trade-Related

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery hopes to be in Chicago for the future, and he doesn't want a tweet he posted Wednesday afternoon to lead anyone to think otherwise.

In a now-deleted tweet, Montgomery said "playing in Chicago has been fun," but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport dispelled any thoughts of linking that to a trade.

"I believe the Bears running back is just happy to be playing in Chicago," he wrote. "Because he didn't get traded."

Montgomery sent a new tweet explaining that his message was just love for the city.

The tweet came as the Bears are reportedly in conversation to land Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, though the team is "growing impatient" with the Eagles in those discussions, according to Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media.

Per Kaye, the Eagles want to take their spin on the quarterback carousel in the same manner as the teams who came before them this offseason, and are not willing to move Wentz "for much less" than what the Detroit Lions received when they traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

In return, the Lions received quarterback Jared Goff and a slew of draft picks, including first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 and a third round pick in this upcoming draft.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that fans freaked out over Montgomery's mysterious tweet.

In his second year in the league, the Iowa State product—a third-round pick by the Bears in 2019—led the team's rushers with 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns on 247 carries. with two scores and 438 yards on 54 receptions. Such a stat line might be enticing enough for the Eagles.

If free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears are ready to part ways, it seems the Bears will be finding his replacement without impacting Montgomery's future.