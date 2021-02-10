    Bucs' Bruce Arians Tells Chris Godwin 'Your Ass Ain't Going Nowhere' Ahead of FA

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) walks to the locker room prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
    Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made his feelings quite clear Wednesday about two of the team's top free agents this offseason.

    As the Bucs enjoyed their Super Bowl Championship parade across the city, Arians told linebacker Lavonte David and wideout Chris Godwin to get comfortable in Tampa. 

    "Your ass ain't going nowhere, neither," Arians told Godwin during the rally.

    The 2021 free-agency class features some of the NFL's top playmakers. On the offensive side of the ball, superstar quarterback Dak Prescott might hit the market, while difference-makers like wide receivers Godwin, Allen Robinson II and Kenny Golladay and offensive linemen Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff will be free agents.

    Defensively, safeties Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett and cornerback Richard Sherman are available.

    For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's     bold predictions for all 32 teams in free agency.

      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

