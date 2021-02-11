Fantasy Football 2021: Ranking Best Keepers for Upcoming Season

0 of 4

Fantasy football never stops. Not even in the afterglow of Super Bowl LV.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 knockout of the Kansas City Chiefs shifted attention over to the offseason, most fantasy managers were looking ahead long before kickoff.

For folks in keeper leagues, they have probably been debating offseason decisions for months. This is what lays the foundation of your roster, so you can't afford to guess wrong.

Luckily, you are guessing right already by coming here. As a sign of our gratitude, we'll provide a look at the top 30 keepers for 2021 and spotlight three players outside of that group who might warrant keeper consideration.