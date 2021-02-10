Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Jets Will Be Destination If Texans Agree to Move

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans still don't want to trade Deshaun Watson, but if they move him, it would likely be to the New York Jets, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

McClain updated the quarterback's situation Wednesday on SportsRadio 610:

"If they trade, it would be the Jets, [but] they have not contacted anyone about trading Watson," McClain said.

Watson has officially requested to be dealt, but the Texas have insisted that they have no plans to move him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nearly every team in the NFL would love to have a 25-year-old quarterback with three Pro Bowl selections in four years, but Watson reportedly prefers to go to the Jets.

"Watson this week told people the Jets are his top preference among the teams he'd like to be traded to because they hired Robert Saleh to be their coach and Watson values Saleh so much he wanted the Texans to interview him for their vacant head coach job," Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported in January.

He also liked an Instagram post suggesting the Jets make a trade for him.

A deal could also work out for Houston thanks to New York's No. 2 overall 2021 draft pick as well as promising young Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. Both could be part of a trade package.

Any move would still require the Texans agreeing to part with one of the top young players in the NFL.