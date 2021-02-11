UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

Kamaru Usman headlines UFC 258 as he goes for his third consecutive defence of the welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns in the main event from the UFC's Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

The Nigerian Nightmare has proven himself to be one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC right now. He has never lost in the Octagon and boasts an unbeaten stretch that runs back to 2013 when he lost his second professional fight.

Burns will be looking to play the role of spoiler, something he has done in the past. He's coming off an upset win over Tyron Woodley that legitimized his own six-fight win streak. Since moving back up to welterweight from a trip to the lightweight division he has been on fire.

It's a fun matchup that should test Usman's abilities and status as the top dog in the class.

An important women's flyweight matchup will serve as the co-main event with Maycee Barber looking to rebound from her first loss against Alexa Grasso. Here's a look at the complete card along with odds and the latest comments from the fighters heading into the weekend.