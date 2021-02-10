Justin Fields Drops, Zach Wilson Rises in Mel Kiper's 2021 NFL Draft Big Board

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Justin Fields remained the second-ranked quarterback on Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board, but he has company.

In the ESPN expert's latest 2021 draft rankings, he dropped Fields to No. 7 from No. 3, while BYU's Zach Wilson rose to No. 8 from No. 14. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the overwhelming favorite to be the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, remained Kiper's No. 1 prospect.

Alabama's Mac Jones (No. 12) and North Dakota State's Trey Lance (No. 13) rounded out the quarterbacks listed in Kiper's top 25.

While Lawrence has been locked in as the Jaguars' sure-fire top pick for months, the New York Jets can go in numerous directions with the No. 2 selection. The decision could come down to Fields, Wilson and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.

Offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Kyle Pitts are likely to hear their names called early in Round 1 as well.

Check out B/R's latest mock draft to get a better sense of how things may play out April 29.

