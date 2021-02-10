Video: Chris Godwin Says Scotty Miller Dropped Phone in Water at SB 55 Parade

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

There was plenty of celebrating during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade Wednesday, but it wasn't all great for receiver Chris Godwin.

Scotty Miller apparently dropped Godwin's phone in the Hillsborough River, as Godwin explained on Mike Evans' Instagram Live session (warning: NSFW language):

The Buccaneers celebrated by boat as a way to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They followed in the path of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who marked their Stanley Cup title the same way in September.

Everyone appeared to be having a good time, but hopefully Godwin backed up his recent photos.