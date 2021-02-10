Nike GO FlyEase Release Date, Pics and Retail Price

Nike

After several previews, Nike's innovative GO FlyEase shoe will release Feb. 15 to select Nike members before a wide release.

The shoe was designed to not require hands to take on or off and was inspired by Matthew Walzer, a teen with cerebral palsy. Walzer wrote Nike in 2012 after becoming worried about needing others to tie his shoes after leaving his home for college, leading to designer Tobie Hatfield to send him a special pair of kicks before Nike underwent a three-year testing period.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon later pitched his own similar idea to Nike in 2019, which helped culminate the structure behind the shoes.

Nike GO FlyEase Information

Release Date: February 15

Price: $120

Where to Buy: SNKRS

"Sophisticated, accessible solutions, like those in Nike GO FlyEase, are emblematic of the "better is temporary" mentality that drives Nike FlyEase technology," Nike's press release read. "Since its debut, the technologies have been employed in numerous footwear styles across basketball, running and sportswear. Each successive design balances the rigor of FlyEase criteria with unwavering performance standards."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The hands-free nature of the shoe will make it easy to slip on and could be particularly helpful to those with disabilities that prevent them from tying their shoes.

The sleek design gives Nike perhaps the most stylish shoe in the no-tie game, along with a multipurpose use.