Nike Dunk Low: February 18 Colorways, Pics and Retail Price

The Nike Dunk has been one of the hottest shoes of the past year, and sneakerheads looking to get their Dunk fix will have three new colorways to choose from later this month.

Nike is dropping the Nike Dunk Low in "Hyper Cobalt," "Medium Grey (UNLV)" and "Coast" colorways. Here are the release details:

Date: February 18

Price: $100

Where to buy: SNKRS

From the Nike SB x Ben & Jerry's Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky" to the "Grateful Dead" Nike SB Dunk Low and the StrangeLove Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low, Nike knocked it out of the park with Dunk Low collaborations in 2020. It was the shoe line of the year, without question.

This latest trio may not bring the heat quite the same way as those creations, but they're all excellent additions to the Dunk catalog as the classic sneaker continues its resurgence.