    Cowboys, Texans Stadiums to Become COVID-19 Vaccination Super Sites

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Silhouettes of fans are seen walking along the upper level concourses at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    NFL stadiums are being used for even more important purposes now that the season is over.

    AT&T Stadium and NRG Stadium, the respective homes of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, will be used as vaccination super sites starting on Feb. 22, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Fair Park in South Dallas will also be used as a site.

    "Together, these sites will be capable of administering more than 10,000 shots in arms a day," the White House COVID-19 task force announced.

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to president Joe Biden earlier this month offering the league's facilities as medical sites:

    "The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

    The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots had already been using their stadiums as vaccination sites.

    Biden responded that he planned to accept the offer in an effort to get more vaccines to people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

