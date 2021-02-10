Taylor Heinicke, WFT Agree to Reported 2-Year Contract Extension Worth $8.75M

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Coming off a breakout game in the NFC Wild Card Round, Taylor Heinicke will return to the Washington Football Team.

Washington announced a two-year extension with Heinicke on Wednesday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Heinicke's deal is worth $8.75 million and includes incentives based on games started.

Heinicke's extension does provide Washington with some stability at quarterback, though it remains to be seen who will be the team's starter in 2021.

Rapoport noted the Football Team "will likely" remain in the quarterback market this offseason after re-signing Heinicke.

Washington has multiple questions related to its 2020 quarterback group that will need answered in the offseason. Kyle Allen is an exclusive rights free agent, giving the team the option to offer him a one-year minimum deal that will prevent him from negotiating with other franchises.

Alex Smith is under contract for two more seasons with a cap hit of $24.4 million in 2021. The 2020 Comeback Player of the Year went 5-1 in six starts, throwing for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Heinicke started Washington's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Smith out due to a calf injury. He only appeared in one game during the regular season but was terrific in the postseason matchup with 352 total yards, two total touchdowns and one interception in a 31-23 loss.

Prior to joining the Football Team in December, Heinicke began 2020 in the XFL as Jordan Ta'Amu's backup with the St. Louis BattleHawks.