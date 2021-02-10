    Warriors' Stephen Curry: I'm 'The Strongest I've Ever Been' After Win vs. Spurs

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, and forward Rudy Gay, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry dropped 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting in a 114-91 road win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. He scored 16 third-quarter points, helping the Warriors outscore San Antonio 36-20 in that 12-minute span.

    After the game, Curry talked about how good he's feeling at the moment.

    "I definitely feel the strongest I've ever been," Curry told reporters. "I've got a lot of energy."

    The 32-year-old Curry is in his 12th NBA season and averaging 29.6 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting. He's also No. 1 in the NBA with 121 made three-pointers.

    The six-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA player, two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion has played 835 games (including playoffs) over his career, and he's coming off missing nearly the entire 2019-20 season due to a broken left hand.

    However, he's dominated this season, and Curry says his energy level is high.

    The Warriors are a respectable 13-12 despite being without five-time All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson, who has missed the entire season with a torn Achilles suffered during a Nov. 18 workout.

    Curry's excellent play has been the catalyst for the team's resurgence, which is all the more notable considering that the short-handed Dubs went just 15-50 last year during an injury-riddled season. As for Curry, he's showed zero signs of rust or slowing down upon his return.

    Curry and the Warriors will look to stay over .500 when they host the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

