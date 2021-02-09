    Duke Loses to Notre Dame, Falls Below .500 for First Time Since 1999

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 9, 2021

    Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    The Duke men's basketball team is having a historic season—just not in the way it would like.

    Duke fell to Notre Dame, 93-89, on Tuesday to drop to 7-8 on the season. This is the first time since 1999 that the program has had a record below .500, according to Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. 

    Per Matt Giles of FanSided, it's been even longer since the Blue Devils were below .500 in February, something they haven't done since 1995. 

       

