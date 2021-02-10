Tampa Bay Buccaneers Parade 2021: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Weather Forecast

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

As fans are well aware by now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday in Super Bowl LV. The win makes the Buccaneers NFL champions for the second time in franchise history and marks their first championship since the 2002 season.

This was a true team championship for Tampa, as players like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Shaquil Barrett and Devin White all played huge roles in the victory. Offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich, meanwhile managed to help scheme up a 31-point outburst, while defensive coordinator Todd Bowles shut down one of the most prolific offenses in recent memory.

"It's hard to process the ease with which Bowles' defense thwarted a Chiefs offense that had the scoring power of an invading alien army," Jason Keidel of WCBS 880 wrote.

Head coach Bruce Arians made sure to honor his players and staff (and say hi to mom!) during the postgame celebration:

But now, it's time for Buccaneers fans to celebrate too. Pandemic safety measures make a traditional championship parade impossible, but Tampa mayor Jane Castor made it clear early on that fans would get an opportunity to memorialize the big win with the team.

"We definitely will have a safe celebration," Castor said, per Lauren Rozyla of WFTS Tampa. "You can't not celebrate this. It's unbelievable."

As was the case for the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup parade, Tampa has a boat parade planned for the Buccaneers this Wednesday.

This will be a socially distant celebration with Buccaneers players and coaches riding by on boats, just as the Lightning did back in the fall. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. on the Hillsborough River in Tampa.

According to Rick Stroud, Josh Fiallo and Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times, fans will have a variety of ways to watch, either in-person or via live stream:

"The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Fans will be able to watch along the Riverwalk, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Curtis Hixon Park and other waterside spots. Those who can’t attend in person can watch a live stream from the Buccaneers, city of Tampa and Hillsborough County social media accounts, said an official involved in the planning."

NFL Network has broadcast highlights of the Super Bowl parade in past years, including the 2020 Chiefs celebration. Highlights will likely be shown this year, though according to NFL.com, NFL Live will run from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. ET.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, there will be no post-parade celebration, and citywide mask mandates will remain in effect—though those in attendance should enjoy some fantastic weather:

"There will be no chance of rain and calm waters then, according to the National Weather Service. The waters of the bay will have waves less than a foot at 2 p.m., said Meteorologist Austen Flannery."

According to Weather.com, the temperature at 1 p.m. should be around 79 degrees.