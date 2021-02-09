    Britt Reid's Cellphone Seized by Police amid Investigation into Multicar Crash

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Monday, June 20, 2016. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Kansas City police seized the cellphone of Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, amid the ongoing investigation into a car crash that injured a five-year-old girl on Feb. 4.

    Anna Spoerre and Glenn E. Rice of the Kansas City Star reported police are looking into whether Reid was using the phone at the time of the accident. 

    Reid, who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges as well as driving under the influence in 2007, told police he had "two or three" drinks when they reported to the scene of the accident.

    The child remains in critical condition and has not woken up, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

    A search warrant executed by police said they could smell alcohol on Reid. Police took a blood sample to test for alcohol content and other substances.

    Reid told police he also takes Adderall on a prescription. Patients are typically told not to consume alcohol while taking Adderall, which is regularly used to treat attention-deficit disorder and other issues, per Healthline.

    "We cannot discuss this case specifically, as it is under investigation and we do not want to taint that in any way. We treat each case with respect regardless of who is involved," Kansas City police said Monday in a written statement.

    Andy Reid commented on the crash following the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    "My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life," Reid told reporters. "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

    Britt Reid did not travel with the Chiefs for the Super Bowl.

    Related

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      What to Know About Mahomes' Turf Toe

      What to Know About Mahomes' Turf Toe
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      What to Know About Mahomes' Turf Toe

      Adam Teicher
      via ESPN.com

      NFL Reflects on Marty Schottenheimer's Legacy

      NFL Reflects on Marty Schottenheimer's Legacy
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      NFL Reflects on Marty Schottenheimer's Legacy

      Shanna McCarriston
      via CBSSports.com

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade

      Super Bowl champs are having a boat parade on Wednesday to celebrate their title ⛵

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs to Have Boat Parade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report