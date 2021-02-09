    Buccaneers to Hold Boat Parade on Wednesday to Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Title

    Adam Wells
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.
    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold a parade in their home city to celebrate Sunday's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. 

    Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, a Tampa city official said the Bucs will hold a boat parade on Wednesday. 

    On Monday, Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa reported that the city was looking to hold a boat parade down the Hillsborough River like it did when the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup last September. 

    O'Donnell later added Tampa city officials have "scrapped the idea of holding" a parade on Wednesday and were talking about either Friday or Saturday.

    In addition to the Bucs being able to celebrate with their hometown fans, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday the team would be invited to Washington, D.C. at some point when "it is COVID-safe" to do so. 

    The Lightning parade featured members of the team on a boat with the Stanley Cup. Fans were encouraged to attend by bringing their boat into Hillsborough River to cheer their team. Fans were prevented from being on the Lightning boat, nor could their boats follow the team's around the water. 

    The Buccaneers' victory over the Chiefs was their second Super Bowl title. Kansas City's nine points was its fewest in a game since Week 11 of the 2017 season. 

