Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Raptors Among Teams Interested in Cavs C

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers potentially readying for a fire sale, the Toronto Raptors are one of several teams interested in center Andre Drummond, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

The 10-15 Cavaliers boast the league's worst offensive rating and 16th-best defensive ranking, per NBA.com.

Drummond will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is in his first full season with the Cavaliers, having spent his first seven-plus campaigns with the Detroit Pistons before a trade to Cleveland midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

Through 23 outings this year, the four-time rebounding champ has averaged a career-high 18.5 points with 14.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

NBA journeyman Aron Baynes is the Raptors starting center, but through 21 games, Baynes has been largely unproductive for the 11-13 Raptors.

Baynes, who joined the team to take over for new Los Angeles Laker Marc Gasol, has averaged just 5.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season. Backup Chris Boucher has fared better with 13.8 points and 6.5 boards in more minutes per game than Baynes.

Still, Drummond will certainly be an upgrade at the position if the Raptors land him.