Bucs' Lavonte David: Free-Agency Rumors 'Hold No Weight' If I'm Not the Source

Kyle Zedaker/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David put any rumors that might crop up about his free agency to bed in an Instagram story Tuesday.

"If it ain't come from me, your 'source' not credible and hold no weight lol," he wrote, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

An All-Pro selection in 2013 and a 2015 Pro Bowler, the 31-year-old has played the entirety of his nine-year career with the Bucs.

En route to the Super Bowl, David appeared in all 16 games for the sixth time in his career, logging an interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries along with 1.5 sacks and 117 combined tackles.

In the Super Bowl, he had six tackles and two pass breakups for a stellar Buccaneers defense that held the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to just nine points and no touchdowns.

The Bucs have a few other free agents who might take priority this offseason. Key offensive stars Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin are all on the market, as are Shaquil Barrett and Ndamukong Suh.

But head coach Bruce Arians said he is "very, very confident" about the team's ability to defend its title in 2021.

"The biggest thing is keeping our guys," he said, via CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr. "You know, do what we can, make sure that we keep our guys here and hit a home run in free agency, just with our guys. Maybe an outside guy, just keep our guys and then Jason will hit another home run in the draft, and we'll continue to build this football team."

At least one thing is certain: Quarterback Tom Brady has already said he's returning for another year.