6 NHL Players on Bad Teams Who Could Help Contenders at Trade Deadline

It's the stuff that Stanley Cup dreams are made of.

A contending team looking for a final puzzle piece—a scorer, a goalie, a defender or a glue guy—pulls the trigger on a late-season transaction that ultimately puts it over the top.

It makes the days leading up to the trade deadline among the most fascinating of the NHL season.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Lightning dealt a minor leaguer and a first-round pick to the New Jersey Devils for third-line center Blake Coleman, who went on to score 13 points in 25 playoff games as the Lightning marched to the second championship in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Devils finished tied for 25th in points among 31 teams and missed the playoffs.

Though the April 12 deadline is still 61 days away, a handful of teams have begun the season with the sort of stumbles that provide fertile ground for prospecting general managers.

The B/R hockey team took a look at those early strugglers and came up with a list of their players most likely to attract interest from a would-be contender at this stage. Bigger names are certain to join their ranks as standings gaps grow wider (Taylor Hall) or internal strife gets more intense (Patrick Laine), but those are debates to be considered at a later date.

