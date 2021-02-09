    Kerr: Steph Curry to Stay on Minutes Restriction, Warriors Won't Chase Wins

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Warriors won 119-104. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday he won't increase the playing time for superstar guard Stephen Curry to "chase wins" during the rest of the 2020-21 season.

    Kerr told reporters after the Warriors' 105-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs there are no plans to remove Curry's minutes cap of around 34 or 35 as the team fights for a playoff berth:

    "I'm into the long game. We're counting on having Steph here a long time, many years ahead. And I'm not interested in grinding through this season, which is already a difficult season given the COVID regulations, just the nature of the games themselves, these eerie, empty stadiums.

    "For me, for our organization, we're not throwing Steph out there for 40 minutes to chase wins. We got another game [Tuesday]. We want Steph to be playing at a high level for many years, so we're going to stay very disciplined and try to keep him at that 34-, 35-minute mark."

                                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Realistic Deals for NBA's Worst Contracts

      Nobody is 'untradable' in the NBA ➡️

      Realistic Deals for NBA's Worst Contracts
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Realistic Deals for NBA's Worst Contracts

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Back to the future: Warriors vs. Spurs keys revisited

      Back to the future: Warriors vs. Spurs keys revisited
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Back to the future: Warriors vs. Spurs keys revisited

      Brady Klopfer
      via Golden State Of Mind

      Warriors vs. Spurs 2 Preview: Wash away the ugliness

      Warriors vs. Spurs 2 Preview: Wash away the ugliness
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors vs. Spurs 2 Preview: Wash away the ugliness

      Brady Klopfer
      via Golden State Of Mind

      Kelly Oubre Jr. believes Warriors other than Steph Curry must step up

      Kelly Oubre Jr. believes Warriors other than Steph Curry must step up
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Kelly Oubre Jr. believes Warriors other than Steph Curry must step up

      RSN
      via RSN