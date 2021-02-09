Kerr: Steph Curry to Stay on Minutes Restriction, Warriors Won't Chase Wins

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday he won't increase the playing time for superstar guard Stephen Curry to "chase wins" during the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Kerr told reporters after the Warriors' 105-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs there are no plans to remove Curry's minutes cap of around 34 or 35 as the team fights for a playoff berth:

"I'm into the long game. We're counting on having Steph here a long time, many years ahead. And I'm not interested in grinding through this season, which is already a difficult season given the COVID regulations, just the nature of the games themselves, these eerie, empty stadiums.

"For me, for our organization, we're not throwing Steph out there for 40 minutes to chase wins. We got another game [Tuesday]. We want Steph to be playing at a high level for many years, so we're going to stay very disciplined and try to keep him at that 34-, 35-minute mark."

