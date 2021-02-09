Tracking the Latest Trends for 2021 Pro Wrestling in WWE and AEW

1 of 5

NXT has changed more than any other aspect of WWE programming since the move to network television in October 2019.

The black-and-gold brand has gone through some notable stylistic adjustments to match the production value on Raw and SmackDown, but its main function and the targeted audience is where one can see more of a difference.

The former developmental brand used to work as a smaller unfiltered version of WWE's shows where new faces could establish a character and familiarity to the company's house style. Then it would act as a feeder for the main roster.

These days, it's sort of a third brand as it has become more and more similar to its red and blue counterparts. There are fewer call-ups and some of its biggest stars such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa have opted to stay put, while NXT alumni like Finn Balor and Tyler Breeze have returned to their old stomping grounds.

As a result, the NXT roster is getting a little crowded and some up-and-comers aren't getting the screen time they could use to improve.

This new dynamic has had an unexpected effect on WWE in a year when it has been unable to produce house shows. These non-televised events gave wrestlers room to improve outside of the constraints of Raw and SmackDown. Without them and NXT as we knew it, some of the more unseasoned performers haven't been able to progress as much as they could.

AEW has managed to get around this issue with their YouTube show, AEW Dark. WWE will have to find a way to adjust its developmental process, as well.

NXT also packs more episodes with stipulation matches and major title matches in an attempt to entice viewers. To be fair, some fans have criticized AEW for long and overwrought matches, too. It seems like a great problem to have as every Wednesday guarantees some of the best wrestling available.

However, NXT's appeal wasn't just great in-ring work. Its attention to detail and top-notch storytelling is what made it special, but that has been lacking now that it's a live show.

Everyone is focusing more on work rate now. With New Japan Pro-Wrestling coming to the Roku Channel, the black-and-gold brand will have to find a new way to differentiate itself in a crowded market where fans have access to more shows with a similar aesthetic.

The way WWE responds will be telling over the next year.