2021 NFL Free Agents Whose Values Tanked Last Season

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

Contract-year outbursts in the NFL get plenty of shine. When a player set to hit free agency has a successful season and helps himself on the open market, it's a headline item.

Contract-year downswings don't get the same attention.

Yet every season, players who bet on themselves with short contracts, tagged players and pending free agents struggle to match the expectations and put up the production necessary to secure a big deal. The setbacks could mean a player settles for less money or signs another prove-it deal.

Here are the biggest names whose open-market value plummeted in 2020.