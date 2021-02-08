Warriors' Kerr: Klay Thompson 'Definitely on Schedule' in Achilles Injury Rehab

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will miss the 2020-21 campaign after rupturing his Achilles, but he is gradually working his way back from his second straight season-ending injury.

"He's definitely on schedule" head coach Steve Kerr told reporters while adding that everything went well with a recent check-up.

As Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared, Thompson was seen without a walking boot during a shootaround in San Antonio on Monday morning:

While Thompson is the biggest absence, he is not the only injury the Warriors are dealing with at this point of the season. Rookie James Wiseman (wrist) and fellow big man Kevon Looney (ankle) are also sidelined for a team fighting for position in the daunting Western Conference.

Golden State is 12-11 and sitting in the No. 8 seed in the standings thanks in large part to Stephen Curry's individual brilliance as he plays without the other Splash Brother.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors and missed the 2019-20 campaign while his team finished with the league's worst record. Expectations were much higher as the 2020-21 season approaches with Thompson's return and a favorable draft pick, but his Achilles injury drastically lowered the ceiling for this team.

It is at least welcome news that he is on schedule with the hope of a return for the 2021-22 season.

Wiseman will have a year of experience under his belt, and Curry will surely still be leading the way as a generational talent who tilts the opposing defense just with his mere presence in half-court sets.

Adding the sharp-shooting Thompson who can take over a game at a moment's notice to that group could propel the Warriors back near the upper-echelon in the Western Conference, and his recovery will be one of the most important storylines of the entire season in the Bay Area.