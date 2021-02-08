    Tampa Mayor: 'A Little Frustrating' to See Maskless Partiers During Super Bowl

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson (98) and tight end Tanner Hudson (88) celebrate on the field at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Tampa Mayor Jane Castor vented some exasperation in watching some fans celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV while not wearing protective masks Sunday night.

    "It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard in cooperation with the NFL and the county and just a number of different entities, putting the executive order in place that masks had to be worn in specific areas that we knew groups would be congregating," Castor told reporters Monday.

    The city of Tampa issued an executive order in January shortly before the Super Bowl requiring the use of face coverings in Event Zones and Entertainment Districts.

    The 'Event Zones' impacted include areas of Downtown Tampa and the area surrounding Raymond James Stadium," the city said.

    Still, the problem was unavoidable despite the dangers posed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The same situation has played out in multiple cities celebrating a major sports triumph.

    The pandemic has also precluded teams from staging their usual public celebration to commemorate their achievements. 

    The Tampa Bay Lightning did, however, stage a boat parade in September after taking down the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning also held a celebration at Raymond James Stadium, during which attendees were required to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

    Castor alluded to a similar ceremony for the Buccaneers.

    "We can't have a historic event of this significance in our community and not celebrate it," she told reporters. "We definitely have to celebrate this momentous occasion."

    The mayor added the city "didn't see a spike" in COVID-19 cases in the aftermath of the Stanley Cup Final.

