Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: Jets 'Working Hard to Drum Up Interest' in QB

With the NFL quarterback market bustling, the New York Jets reportedly are trying to get teams excited about what they have to offer.

According to The Athletic, "the Jets are working hard to drum up interest in Darnold" with a first-round pick on the brain, though league sources believe the third-year quarterback is more likely to draw a second or third-round selection.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that "multiple teams" contacted the Jets with an interest in the 23-year-old, though he said the Jets "haven't made any firm decisions about their future at quarterback."

Darnold is 13-25 in three seasons as the Jets starter. He went 2-10 in 2020, with 2,208 yards and nine touchdowns on 59.6 percent passing.

According to The Athletic's report, the Jets are "likely" to see what happens to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, then attempt to engage the teams that were unsuccessful in dealing for him.

Among the teams that are looking for help under center are the Washington Football Team, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, who were all among the teams that inquired about Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff.

Even if the Jets are unsure about whether or not to move on from Darnold, they're still in solid position to line up his replacement. After a 2-14 season, they hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, which gives them the opportunity to add a top signal-caller out of college.

Among the options are Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Young, and that's assuming that the 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars take Clemson star Trevor Lawrence at No. 1.