5 Questions That Need to Be Answered Heading into UFC 258

UFC 258 is just around the corner.

Saturday's card, which will emanate from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between dominating champion Kamaru Usman and surging contender Gilbert Burns. While the lineup definitely lacks oomph beyond that championship bout, it does feature appearances from a number of ranked fighters and respected veterans.

In the co-main event, No. 10-ranked flyweight contender Maycee Barber will return from a lengthy hiatus against No. 15-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. Elsewhere on the main card, the middleweight division's No. 11 contender, Kelvin Gastelum, will look to correct a three-fight losing streak against the No. 15-ranked Ian Heinisch.

The undercard is highlighted by appearances from a number of reputable fighters, including the always underrated Jim Miller.

Suffice it to say that while UFC 258 doesn't look like a Card of the Year contender on paper, there are definitely plenty of reasons to tune in, and the event should answer a number of pressing questions.

Without further ado, here's what we're hoping to learn by the time the action subsides in Sin City.