Dolphins' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

With great draft capital and cap flexibility, the Miami Dolphins are sure to bring in a great new crop of talent to South Beach in the 2021 offseason.

But even with a projected $27.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins front office will need to take a long look at some of the contracts on their books for 2021.

Miami has done a good job of managing the cap to this point, but the best teams are constantly looking at what they are set to pay and the value they can expect. Every team has some contracts they should be looking to either restructure, trade or cut entirely.

When going through those names, these players should be on the chopping block.

All salary cap information from Spotrac unless otherwise noted.