Dolphins' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency
With great draft capital and cap flexibility, the Miami Dolphins are sure to bring in a great new crop of talent to South Beach in the 2021 offseason.
But even with a projected $27.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins front office will need to take a long look at some of the contracts on their books for 2021.
Miami has done a good job of managing the cap to this point, but the best teams are constantly looking at what they are set to pay and the value they can expect. Every team has some contracts they should be looking to either restructure, trade or cut entirely.
When going through those names, these players should be on the chopping block.
All salary cap information from Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
WR Albert Wilson
Finding a game-breaking receiver should be one the Dolphins' priorities. DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are fine options, but neither can be the top receiver and both have struggled with injuries.
The problem is they are already set to pay Parker nearly $11 million, and Williams will hit free agency in 2022. Jakeem Grant will cost an additional $4.7 million. Lynn Bowden won't cost much on his rookie contract, but he did enough to earn playing time next season.
The number of complementary receivers the Dolphins have and the money they are going to spend on them starts adding up quickly.
That leaves Albert Wilson in a situation where the team may have already moved on from him. Wilson has demonstrated the ability to be a fine slot receiver, but he suffered at least one injury in every season from 2017-2019 and will be 29 this season.
The Dolphins can save $2.85 million by cutting ties with the receiver. It isn't a ton of money, but it would clear up the roster spot and bolster their bidding power for some of the top names in free agency, which could include Allen Robinson II, Chris Godwin and Kenny Golladay.
Whether it's through the draft or one of those free agents, the Dolphins are likely to be in the receiver market. Cutting Wilson is a way to open up the funds just a little more.
WR Jakeem Grant
Grant finds his name on the list for many of the same reasons as Wilson. The Dolphins receiver room is in need of a makeover to give Tua Tagovailoa the best chance to succeed, and paying Jakeem Grant the $4.68 million he is set to make next season isn't the best way to do that.
Grant has been on the roster for five years now teasing a breakout that has never come. At 5'7", 171 pounds, the speedster was expected to be a YAC specialist and answer in the slot, but that has never really materialized.
He had plenty of opportunities to break out this season with Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opting out, Devante Parker and Preston Williams both missing time. Therefore, Grant should have had more than the 36 catches and 373 yards.
He brings value as a kick and punt returner but not enough to justify his salary.
The Dolphins could save $2.9 million next season by parting ways with the receiver. Again, the team can turn to free agency or the draft to bolster the receiving corps, and they will likely get more bang for their buck that way.
Grant should be among those who are wearing different colors next season.
S Clayton Fejedelem
It's never easy cutting a team captain, especially when they earn that status in their first season with the team. But paying a player whose primary role is special teams $2.5 million is a fairly hefty price tag.
Fejedelem was signed last season as a special-teamer who could be part of the safety rotation, but it's clear the second part of his job description is not a priority.
Fejedelem played only 15 snaps on defense this season. That's after logging at least over 100 snaps in each of the last three seasons with Cincinnati. Even on special teams, he isn't an extremely productive player, he racked up just 10 tackles on the season.
Given his $3.3 million salary in 2020, that's roughly $330,000 per tackle. He also took a fake punt for 22 yards and a first down, but at this point, we're making a shoddy case to warrant the cost.
Fellow safeties Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain could be considered for cuts as well. Rowe would come with a cap saving of $4 million and $5.7 million for McCain.
Both safeties may be safe. McCain plays an important role in communicating the defense from his free safety spot, while Rowe is a relatively affordable option as a box safety who tackles well in space. Yet, there are interesting options who could be on the market to replace either of them.
If the Dolphins are keen on someone like John Johnson III, Marcus Maye or Justin Simmons, it would make sense to take the savings from releasing either McCain or Rowe and spend it on one of those free agents.
Either way, Fejedelem shouldn't be in the secondary next year.