NFL Players Dangerously Close to Bust Status

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Using a high draft pick on a player who can't solidify a starting role or who doesn't reach the end of their rookie contract is a disaster for an NFL team. Not only is it a waste of a valuable draft pick, but in many cases, it also means the team squandered time that could have been spent developing someone else.

Take the Washington Football Team and its selection of Dwayne Haskins Jr. with the 15th pick in 2019. Washington spent parts of two seasons trying to establish Haskins as the starter before cutting ties with him in December. Washington has nothing to show for its pick, and it's back to square one at quarterback.

At least Washington cut its losses early and can begin the recovery period. Other franchises have not yet reached that point with a recent early draft selection but may be sitting with busts on their hands.

Here, we'll examine some recent picks who are in danger of turning into full-on busts. We'll look at players who were taken in the first or second round and who will still be on their rookie contracts in 2021.

Factors such as performance and injury history will be considered, while players who are no longer with the teams that drafted them—like Haskins and 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen—will not. They're already busts, at least for the drafting teams. Those from the 2020 class will also be excluded, as not everyone is expected to be a rookie contributor.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.