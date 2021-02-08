Tom Brady Hugs His Family and Top Moments from Bucs' 2021 Super Bowl Celebration

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are your 2020 NFL champions. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday and, in doing so, brought the city of Tampa its second major championship in the past six months.

The win also marked the seventh Super Bowl victory for quarterback Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers during the offseason. Brady's seven Lombardi Trophies are more than any NFL franchise has in its inventory.

However, Brady showed Sunday night that he isn't getting tired of taking home titles. If anything, he's come to appreciate the experience more by being able to share it with his children.

Brady's children are now old enough to soak in the Super Bowl moment with their dad, which they did following Tampa's victory Sunday night:

And Brady made it clear that he's looking to provide more big Super Bowl moments in the future, hopefully as soon as next season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We're coming back," Brady said during the CBS postgame broadcast.

Brady isn't the only one planning to return in 2021. Head coach Bruce Arians shut down any uncertainty about his status for next season.

"I ain't going anywhere," he said, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. "I'm trying to get two, and then we'll see."

During the trophy presentation, Arians made it a point to thank his family—including his 95-year-old mother, Catherine Arians—along with his coaching staff and players:

Arians giving his mother a shout-out was unquestionably one of the most heartwarming moments of the postgame celebration.

There were plenty of fun moments during the postgame celebration too, and it should surprise exactly no one to learn that tight end Rob Gronkowski was responsible for one of them.

During an interview explaining his reasoning for coming out of retirement to join the Bucs, Gronk got hold of one of Leonard Fournette's gloves. His reaction mid-interview was priceless:

Now, it's time for Buccaneers fans and the city of Tampa to celebrate the big win. While Tampa may not hold a traditional parade because of safety measures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, mayor Jane Castor assured fans that there is something in the works.

"We definitely will have a safe celebration," Castor said, per Lauren Rozyla of WFTS Tampa. "You can't not celebrate this. It's unbelievable."

Believe it, Buccaneers fans. Your team won Super Bowl LV. Expect Tampa Bay to be back at work soon, trying to make it happen again next season.