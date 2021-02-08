Bucs' Lori Locust, Maral Javadifar Become 1st Female Coaches to Win Super Bowl

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar made history Sunday night.

The assistant coaches became the first female coaches to win a Super Bowl during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory at Raymond James Stadium. They also became the first pair of female coaches on one team to coach on the sport's biggest stage after Katie Sowers did so as an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Kansas City defeated San Francisco in last season's Super Bowl.

Locust and Javadifar are part of a diverse staff in Tampa Bay, as offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and run game coordinator/assistant head coach Harold Goodwin are all Black.

The pair also weren't the only women to make history in Sunday's game, as referee Sarah Thomas became the first female official at the Super Bowl.

Locust coached in the Alliance of American Football and was an intern for the Baltimore Ravens before the Buccaneers hired her last offseason as an assistant defensive line coach.

Javadifar has a doctorate in physical therapy and was hired as an assistant strength and conditioning coach/physical therapist.

"I do look forward to the day that it's no longer newsworthy to be a woman working in the pros, or making the Super Bowl for that matter," Javadifar said Monday, per the Associated Press (h/t Hartford Courant). "And, you know, I hope we get to a point where all people are afforded equal opportunities to work in professional sports because there are a lot of great qualified coaches out there."

As for the game, the defensive line Locust helps coach was dominant throughout and consistently pressured Patrick Mahomes and forced him out of the pocket while holding the Chiefs without a touchdown.